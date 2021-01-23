65,010 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -214.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,256,590 shares of company stock worth $88,515,792. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

