$68.91 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $68.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.26 billion to $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $300.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.20 billion to $304.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

