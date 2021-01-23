$686.80 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $686.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.90 million to $689.80 million. Teleflex reported sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $386.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.03. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.