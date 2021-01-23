$706.78 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $706.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.53 million. Waters reported sales of $716.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $274.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.97.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

