7,144 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $247.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

