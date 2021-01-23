$72.18 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $72.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.37 million and the lowest is $72.01 million. Upland Software reported sales of $66.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $285.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $286.49 million, with estimates ranging from $283.62 million to $288.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,831 shares of company stock worth $3,200,057. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upland Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

