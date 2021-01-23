$73.55 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post $73.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.46 million. Appian posted sales of $68.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $296.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $297.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.89 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Appian by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 5.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $204.85 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.45 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

