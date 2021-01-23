7,556 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

