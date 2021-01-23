77,556 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after purchasing an additional 807,930 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDD opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

