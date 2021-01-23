7,893 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

NKE opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

