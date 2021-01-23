$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,123.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $475.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

