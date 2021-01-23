844,600 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 844,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,422,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 9.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

