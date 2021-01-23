$88.15 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $88.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.15 million and the lowest is $87.16 million. DHT posted sales of $141.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $560.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.91 million to $561.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $326.61 million to $375.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $5,983,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHT by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 797.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 225,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.