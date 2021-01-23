88mph (MPH) One Day Volume Tops $7.67 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. 88mph has a total market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded 185.2% higher against the US dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for about $188.77 or 0.00584590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00282590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040083 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

