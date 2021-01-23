89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $412.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

