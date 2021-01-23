8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $115,260.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

