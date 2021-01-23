Aave Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $686.06 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,269,747 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.