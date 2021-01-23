AAX Token (AAB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,872.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $177,986.78 and approximately $21,872.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

Buying and Selling AAX Token

AAX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.