Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

