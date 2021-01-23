Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 3,992 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

