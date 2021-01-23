Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

