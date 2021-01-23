AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 5.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.