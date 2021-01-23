Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $194,879.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

