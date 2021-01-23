Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

