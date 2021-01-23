Abyss Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

