Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

