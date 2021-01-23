Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

