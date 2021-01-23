Achain 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.74 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Achain has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

