Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Achain has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

