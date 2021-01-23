ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,182 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 6.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $115,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

