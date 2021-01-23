Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,033.63

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $175,033.63 and approximately $186,032.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,924,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

