Actinium Trading Down 20.5% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $175,439.11 and approximately $95,472.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,938,850 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

