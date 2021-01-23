Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

