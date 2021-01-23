Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lessened by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

