Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1.82 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,204.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.55 or 0.03886217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00432727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00541588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00432046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00269473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.