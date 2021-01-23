Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 207,315,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,412,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

