Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 125,550 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 5.84% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

