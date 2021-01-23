Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier comprises 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

