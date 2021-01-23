Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $247.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

