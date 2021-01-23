Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

