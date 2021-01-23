Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $54.26 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,404,954 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 14.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum worth $54,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

