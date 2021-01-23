Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

