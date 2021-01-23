Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

