Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of Dorchester Minerals worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMLP opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

