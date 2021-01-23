Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises approximately 3.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 5.84% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.62 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

