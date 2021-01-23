Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.27 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

