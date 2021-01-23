Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 9,021 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier comprises 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $29.06 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

