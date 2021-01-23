Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Universal accounts for about 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Universal worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Universal by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $48.71 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

