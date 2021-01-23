Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.