Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

